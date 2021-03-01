Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €108.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GXI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.87 ($118.67).

Shares of GXI stock opened at €85.60 ($100.71) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.35. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a twelve month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €90.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €93.08.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

