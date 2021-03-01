Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Position Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,038 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $26,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 31,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GNTX shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,672 shares of company stock worth $1,297,775. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

