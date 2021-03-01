Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Up 2,416.8% in February

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,688,800 shares, an increase of 2,416.8% from the January 28th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 168.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPRF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.52. 76,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,000. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. Gentera has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $0.52.

Gentera Company Profile

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

