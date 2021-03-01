Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GMAB. TheStreet cut Genmab A/S from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Genmab A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $33.87 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

