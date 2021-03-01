General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 219.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 53,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 127,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of General Mills by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $55.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

