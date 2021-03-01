Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

GBERY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Geberit alerts:

OTCMKTS:GBERY opened at $59.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $60.16. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.64.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.