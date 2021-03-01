Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

GBERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of GBERY stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. Geberit has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $67.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.16.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

