Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L) (LON:GAW) Insider Sells £777,680 in Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L) (LON:GAW) insider Nicholas J. Donaldson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,721 ($127.01), for a total transaction of £777,680 ($1,016,043.90).

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L) stock opened at GBX 9,555 ($124.84) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is £104.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £101.78. Games Workshop Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 3,564 ($46.56) and a 52-week high of £121.60 ($158.86).

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

