GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of GNT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.93. 3,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,329. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $5.76.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
