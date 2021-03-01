GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of GNT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.93. 3,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,329. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $5.76.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

