Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 69,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 583,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 259.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 36,030 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.3% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 19,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Citigroup by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.30.

Shares of C opened at $67.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average of $53.94. The company has a market cap of $139.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $69.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

