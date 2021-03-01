Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Lowers Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 88.9% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $116.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $120.53. The stock has a market cap of $157.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective (up from $123.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.