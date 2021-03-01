Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has $100.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group cut Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Galapagos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered Galapagos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Galapagos from $85.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Galapagos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.62.

Shares of Galapagos stock opened at $82.60 on Thursday. Galapagos has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $233.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.20 and its 200 day moving average is $121.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 18.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 18.6% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

