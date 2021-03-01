Gainplan LLC Sells 733 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gainplan LLC decreased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,291 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.26.

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $218.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,221,065. The company has a market capitalization of $199.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,629,599. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

