Gainplan LLC Purchases 75,782 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Gainplan LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 159.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75,782 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises about 3.5% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gainplan LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDXJ stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583,492. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.31. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

