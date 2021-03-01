Gainplan LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Gainplan LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,980,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,258,000 after buying an additional 138,992 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,768,000 after purchasing an additional 103,053 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after acquiring an additional 66,010 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,089,000 after acquiring an additional 63,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,089,000 after acquiring an additional 40,564 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.71. The company had a trading volume of 799 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,155. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $96.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

