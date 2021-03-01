Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) shares shot up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.64. 133,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 78,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.
Several brokerages have issued reports on GAIA. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $204.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 522.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gaia by 92.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Gaia in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gaia by 385.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.
