Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) shares shot up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.64. 133,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 78,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GAIA. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $204.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 522.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gaia by 92.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Gaia in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gaia by 385.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

