FYDcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.84 Million (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $192.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

AceD (ACED) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000897 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000033 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 553,281,473 coins and its circulating supply is 527,383,136 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.