FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Boosted by Analyst

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

FCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

NYSE FCF opened at $13.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 34,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

