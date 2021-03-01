FY2021 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Lifted by Analyst

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repligen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get Repligen alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $212.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.56. Repligen has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Repligen by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,606,000 after acquiring an additional 320,301 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $55,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Repligen by 56.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,441,000 after purchasing an additional 239,625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Repligen by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,746,000 after buying an additional 214,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Repligen by 179.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 243,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,923,000 after buying an additional 156,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.