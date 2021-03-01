FY2021 EPS Estimates for European Commercial REIT Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of European Commercial REIT in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of European Commercial REIT in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

