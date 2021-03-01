FUTURAX (FTXT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 65.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One FUTURAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $17,646.67 and $5.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00069226 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002593 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00100319 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

