Fusion Price Tops $0.70 on Major Exchanges (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. Fusion has a total market cap of $34.76 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,340.46 or 1.00233965 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,872,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,302,574 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

