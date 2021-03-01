Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Funko from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Funko from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.54.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. Funko has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.27 million, a P/E ratio of -50.29, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Funko in the fourth quarter valued at $4,671,000. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Funko by 7.5% during the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 160,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Funko by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 123,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Funko by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 101,710 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

