Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM) Insider Purchases £18,000 in Stock

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM) insider Dominic Lavelle bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

Fulcrum Utility Services stock opened at GBX 35.75 ($0.47) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £79.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.17. Fulcrum Utility Services Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 43.60 ($0.57). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It designs and builds gas and electricity connections for housing, and industrial and commercial developments; and EV charging, gas, and electricity distribution infrastructures.

