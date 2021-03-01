FUD.finance (FUD) Hits Market Capitalization of $454,803.81

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded up 37.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $454,803.81 and $12,961.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUD.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $19.42 or 0.00040447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.97 or 0.00520566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00072601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00078327 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00077439 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00054914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.32 or 0.00467135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00026541 BTC.

FUD.finance Token Profile

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,416 tokens. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars.

