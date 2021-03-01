FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $121.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FTI Consulting's unique potential to bring together diverse issues like damage assessment, accounting, economics, statistics, finance and industry under a single platform makes it an excellent partner for global clients, thereby generating continued revenue growth from the existing international operations. The company's international operations help expand its geographic footprint and contribute to top-line growth. Regular share repurchases help boost investors’ confidence. On the flip side, escalating investments are likely to increase FTI Consulting' costs and weigh on the bottom line impacting the share price which has declined in the past year. Global operations expose the company to risks associated with foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Seasonality makes revenue and profit prediction difficult.”

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Shares of FCN opened at $114.55 on Monday. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $144.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.01.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.