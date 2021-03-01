Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist raised their target price on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.94.

Shares of FRPT opened at $155.88 on Monday. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $173.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,417.22, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.67 and a 200-day moving average of $130.11.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Freshpet by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

