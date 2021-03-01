Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €79.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €79.50 ($93.53) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.60% from the stock’s current price.

FME has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €69.85 ($82.18).

Shares of FME stock opened at €57.36 ($67.48) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of €68.92. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 1 year high of €79.96 ($94.07).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

