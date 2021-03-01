Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

FOXF traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.15. 419,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,626. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $144.26.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.