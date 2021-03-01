Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 53,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Shares of FSM opened at $7.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 1.12. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

