Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349,167 shares during the period. Fortive makes up about 1.2% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fortive were worth $963,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.55. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

