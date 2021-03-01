Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on March 8th (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions’ (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) quiet period will end on Monday, March 8th. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions had issued 22,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

FSSIU stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

There is no company description available for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp.

