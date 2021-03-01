Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%.

Shares of FWONB opened at $43.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.64. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

