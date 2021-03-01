FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FORM. B. Riley raised their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. THB Asset Management raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 35,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in FormFactor by 4.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in FormFactor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 396,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,932. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

