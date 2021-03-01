Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £147.90 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £147.90 ($193.23) target price on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLTR. Jefferies Financial Group set a £175 ($228.64) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays set a £150 ($195.98) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £171 ($223.41) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £123.26 ($161.04).

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £138.20 ($180.56) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 148.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of £143.40 and a 200-day moving average price of £134.67. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 5,004 ($65.38) and a 1 year high of £162.90 ($212.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

