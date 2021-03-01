FLC Capital Advisors Sells 2,650 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $72,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,561.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $225,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 537,747 shares of company stock valued at $15,905,223 in the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BE traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.62. 71,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,804,058. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

