FLC Capital Advisors Purchases 702 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $828,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 11,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 68,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $7,514,868 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.79. 26,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,160. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $102.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

