FLC Capital Advisors Invests $260,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.39.

NYSE C traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.72. The stock had a trading volume of 903,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,475,588. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $69.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.44 and its 200 day moving average is $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

