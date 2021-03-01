FLC Capital Advisors Has $1.42 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 61,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,107,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,724,000 after buying an additional 93,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.33. 149,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,444,720. The company has a market cap of $191.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

