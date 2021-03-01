Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $215.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Five9 traded as high as $195.32 and last traded at $195.06, with a volume of 17036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.24.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FIVN. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $3,519,839.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,200,736.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $13,999,208 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Five9 by 33.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after buying an additional 302,664 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,541,000 after purchasing an additional 287,238 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 19,083.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after buying an additional 270,599 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth $33,081,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $40,108,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.05. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

