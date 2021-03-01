FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Raised to $40.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $48.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 141.3% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

