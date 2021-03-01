First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 5,733.3% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFEM opened at $73.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.40. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.32 and a 12-month high of $78.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFEM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $824,000.

