First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,233,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,795,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,211,000 after acquiring an additional 193,227 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 122,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 931,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,481,000 after acquiring an additional 119,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,016,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 115,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $42.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $44.21.

