First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,202 Shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Bridge Bancorp worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 524.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $37,158.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Etzioni Partners, Llc sold 46,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $1,131,641.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 72,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,416. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDGE opened at $24.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $482.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.14. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.07%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDGE shares. TheStreet raised Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Bridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

