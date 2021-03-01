First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,684 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $692,626.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,181,578. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,384 over the last ninety days. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.27.

SLAB stock opened at $155.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.13, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $163.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.51.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.