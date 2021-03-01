First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 51,088 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 95,032 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Scoggin Management LP bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 230,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 161,970 shares during the period.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 92.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

