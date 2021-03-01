First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 84,778 Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 84,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 8,897.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,034,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 32.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,012,000 after purchasing an additional 812,735 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 90.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 736,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 348,909 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 69.2% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 630,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 257,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $19.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

