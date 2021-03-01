First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,066 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FRC opened at $164.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.91. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $180.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

