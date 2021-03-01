First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,334 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 550.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in First Horizon by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 226.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 111.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $81,938.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,690 shares of company stock worth $3,719,730. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

