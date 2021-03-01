First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Receives $25.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Gabelli cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. G.Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $243,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,489.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,788. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBNC opened at $40.27 on Friday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

